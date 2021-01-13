Diversified Trust Co Makes New $301,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

