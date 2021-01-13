Diversified Trust Co Has $310,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

