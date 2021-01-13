State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.18 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

