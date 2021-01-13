Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.