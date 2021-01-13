State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

