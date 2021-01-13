International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.18. International Baler shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.