Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.50. Chanticleer shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 965,762 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Chanticleer Company Profile (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.