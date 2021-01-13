Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.10

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.10 and traded as low as $28.36. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 17,508 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,721 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

