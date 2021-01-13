Diversified Trust Co Makes New $235,000 Investment in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLX. BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

