Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

STMP stock opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

