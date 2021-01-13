Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

