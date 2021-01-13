QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QEP. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QEP Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in QEP Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

