Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $24.85 on Monday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.