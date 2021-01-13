NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $57.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

