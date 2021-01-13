OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

