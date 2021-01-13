Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells 217,635 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

