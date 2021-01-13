Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 19,638 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

