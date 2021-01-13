Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

