State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

