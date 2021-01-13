Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 11,432.7% in December

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, an increase of 11,432.7% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:CCX opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

