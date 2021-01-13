State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of ABMD opened at $324.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $330.80.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.