Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Increases By 17,800.0%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 17,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

ENTOF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Entra ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

