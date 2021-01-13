Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Short Interest Update

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a growth of 26,410.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of BVTK stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Bravatek Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Bravatek Solutions Company Profile

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

