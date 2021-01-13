State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. BidaskClub raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

