Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

