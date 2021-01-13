State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 566 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $761.33.

Y stock opened at $626.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.72.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.