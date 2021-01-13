Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,931 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.96.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

