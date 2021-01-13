Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.