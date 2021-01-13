Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,482 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

