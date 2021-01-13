Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,563 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veritex were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

