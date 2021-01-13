Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,319 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

