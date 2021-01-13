Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,319 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Herman Miller by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1,569.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 220,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 392.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Herman Miller by 429.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

