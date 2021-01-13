SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 218.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 79.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of SP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

