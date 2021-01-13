Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of HMLP opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

