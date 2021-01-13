Morgan Stanley Sells 7,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

