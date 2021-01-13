KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NYSE:KAR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $166,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

