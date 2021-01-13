Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
Shares of IRT opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
