Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.