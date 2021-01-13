Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $788,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

