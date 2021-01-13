Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of OneSpan worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OneSpan by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSPN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

