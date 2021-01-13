Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

