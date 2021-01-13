Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

