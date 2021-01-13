Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of 118.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

