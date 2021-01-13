Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

