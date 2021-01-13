10,598 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.