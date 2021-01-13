MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $435.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $331.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $370.80 on Monday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in MongoDB by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

