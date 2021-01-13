WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

