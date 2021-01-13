Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

