Morgan Stanley Buys 8,434 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

