Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

