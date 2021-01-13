Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Million Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scholastic by 230.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $898.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

